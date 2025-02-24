Japan thumped Colombia 4-1 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 on Sunday to set up a SheBelieves Cup tournament decider between the two favorites.
Japan's superior goal difference means the U.S. must win Wednesday's match to defend its title while Japan would be crowned with either a win or a draw.
Mina Tanaka scored a second straight brace as Japan delivered another impressive performance.
