As the lights go on to start the MotoGP season in Thailand on Saturday, the road seems clear for one of the sport's two deposed kings to reclaim the crown — if they do not get in each other's way.

Marc Marquez, a six-time champion, has joined two-time champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in the Ducati factory team this season.

The question is whether that high-octane mix will prove to be too combustible.