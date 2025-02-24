Amid dueling rehabilitation schedules, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took batting practice on Sunday for the first time since having offseason shoulder surgery for an injury that occurred during the World Series in October.

The session came one day after Ohtani had his third bullpen session as he continues to get closer to his return to the mound following elbow surgery in 2023.

According to multiple reports, Ohtani saw 32 pitches from Dodgers pitchers and put three in play. He did not hit any home runs.

Ohtani, 30, was injured stealing second base during the Dodgers' victory in Game 2 of the World Series. He came away with a labrum tear in his left shoulder but continued to play in the series against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers won the title in five games.

Ohtani was named National League MVP last season after batting .310 with a 1.036 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), 54 home runs and 130 RBIs. He also stole 59 bases to become the first 50-50 player in MLB history.

A former two-time American League MVP, Ohtani hit 44 home runs with 95 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, while also going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound that season.

In seven seasons as a hitter, Ohtani has a .282 batting average with a .945 OPS, 225 home runs and 567 RBIs in 860 games. As a pitcher, he is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in 86 starts over five seasons. He has undergone two elbow surgeries since making his MLB debut in 2018.

Ohtani is expected to be the Dodgers' designated hitter for the season opener March 18 against the Chicago Cubs in Japan. He should be ready to pitch by May, although there is an outside chance he can be on the mound by late April, according to manager Dave Roberts.