Inspired by LeBron James and Roger Federer, Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wrapped up a fairy-tale week in Dubai by becoming the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion with victory over Clara Tauson on Saturday.

After ousting three Grand Slam winners, including second-seeded Iga Swiatek, en route to the final, Andreeva ended Tauson's own dream run at the tournament with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 victory over the Dane.

The performance did not just earn Andreeva her maiden WTA 1000 trophy, it also secured her top-10 debut with the Russian expected to rise to No. 9 when the new rankings are released on Monday.