Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was full of praise for newcomer Marcus Rashford, the much-maligned former Manchester United forward who has quickly made a terrific impression with his new team.

Rashford, who was signed by Villa on loan from United earlier this month, was a halftime substitute in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chelsea, assisting on both goals by fellow newcomer Marco Asensio.

Two months after falling out of favor with United boss Ruben Amorim — and after months of criticism about what many called a lack of passion and effort — the game marked the 27-year-old's best performance in a long while.