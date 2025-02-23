Formula One's governing body urged fans to show more respect after "tribalist" booing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull boss Christian Horner at a 10-team season launch.

The FIA was also booed by the crowd, whose biggest cheer was reserved for Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, at an event attended by more than 15,000 fans at London's O2 Arena last Tuesday.

Horner, who has steered Red Bull to six constructors' world titles and eight drivers' crowns since 2010, has become a target for some fans for his starring role in the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.