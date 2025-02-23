Russian Dmitry Bivol avenged a previous defeat to take the undisputed light heavyweight world title from Artur Beterbiev via a majority decision in an epic rematch in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The judges scored the fight in Riyadh 114-114, 116-112 and 115-113.

The previous encounter last October, when both went toe-to-toe as unbeaten champions, ended with exactly the same score but in favor of Russian-born Canadian Beterbiev, who added the WBA belt to his WBC, WBO and IBF titles.