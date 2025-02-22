Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, announced on his Instagram Friday that he married a woman during the offseason.

“My partner is a kind person," he said in an interview at the Dodgers’ training camp in Glendale, Arizona. "Although I was a bit worried since it's my first year in the majors, I hope we can work together and support each other.”

Regarding what convinced him to pop the question, he explained, “I feel at ease when I'm with her. I can be myself.” On the timing of the announcement, he added, “Since games are about to begin, I wanted to share this news beforehand.”

He reportedly informed his colleagues, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, on the morning of the announcement.

“They were surprised. At first, they didn’t believe me,” he said, laughing, but added that they later congratulated him.

Sasaki joined the Dodgers last year via the posting system from Nippon Professional Baseball’s Chiba Lotte Marines and is expected to be the starting pitcher in the second game of the season opener against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 19.

Translated by The Japan Times