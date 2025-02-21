Mina Tanaka struck twice as Japan outclassed Australia in a 4-0 win in the opening game of the SheBelieves Cup in Houston on Thursday, giving new coach Nils Nielsen the perfect start.

Japan dominated the match from the outset, taking the lead in the sixth minute when a low shot from Fuka Nagano was directed into the bottom corner of the net by Tanaka.

Tanaka doubled the lead in the 32nd minute when Hikaru Kitagawa crossed from the left, and the Japan striker took advantage of hesitant Australian defending to sneak in and slide the ball home.