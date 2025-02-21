San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

The Spurs said in a statement that the 21-year-old French player was diagnosed with the blood clot after he returned to San Antonio following last Sunday's All-Star Game in San Francisco.

"Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season," the Spurs said. "The team will provide updates as appropriate."