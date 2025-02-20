Iga Swiatek praised the WTA's "solid" action on Wednesday after a fearful Emma Raducanu broke down in tears at the sight of a "fixated" fan in Dubai, while teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva admitted she regularly receives "hateful messages" whenever she loses.

The WTA said it had banned a man who "exhibited fixated behavior" toward 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu during the Briton's straight-set defeat against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

Raducanu appeared to be crying as she approached the umpire's chair at 2-0 in the first set of their rain-delayed second-round match.