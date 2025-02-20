Kylian Mbappe's hat trick against Manchester City propelled Real Madrid into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday and saw the French superstar reach a new personal high with Los Blancos.

This was the kind of night Mbappe dreamed of, both as a boy in his bedroom surrounded by Cristiano Ronaldo posters and in his past few seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

As PSG came up short year after year in Europe, Mbappe watched as Madrid extended its dominance over the European game, reaching a record 15 European Cup triumphs.