Real Madrid aside swept Manchester City to qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain rubber-stamped its spot in the next round by thrashing French rival Brest.

Kylian Mbappe struck twice in the first half before completing his hat trick on the hour at the Santiago Bernabeu as the European champion won the return leg of the playoff tie 3-1 to complete a 6-3 aggregate victory.

"I said it (before), I didn't come to Real Madrid to play badly," Mbappe said.