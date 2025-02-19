Novak Djokovic was stunned 7-6 (4) 6-2 by Matteo Berrettini in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday as the Italian enjoyed his first win over the former world number one.

Berrettini played superbly to knock out the twice-champion in one hour and 35 minutes, securing his first victory against a top-10 opponent since January 2023.

"It's something that I've been looking to do," said former world number six Berrettini, who had lost all four of his previous matches against the Serbian.