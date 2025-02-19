Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ruled out for Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada.

The Boston Bruins issued a statement confirming McAvoy's status on Tuesday, one day after he missed Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off loss to Sweden.

"Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis," the Bruins said in a statement.