The final on-field image of Cam Ward as a college quarterback was him declining to play the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl for Miami after he set a Division I record for most career touchdown passes during the first half.

That topic was brought up to Ward on Monday night when he was in Fort Worth, Texas, to formally accept the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback. He bristled at the suggestion that he quit on the Hurricanes and doesn't want to hear that line of questioning from any NFL team considering picking him near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward told the Associated Press. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."