Women's world No. 5 Jessica Pegula believes the handling of the high-profile doping cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek showed that the "process is completely broken."
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka admits she cannot trust the tennis anti-doping system and has become "too scared" of it.
Sinner's long doping saga came to an end on Saturday after he agreed to a three-month ban from, with the men's world No. 1 admitting "partial responsibility" for the mistakes by his team that led to him twice testing positive for traces of clostebol last March.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.