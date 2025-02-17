Women's world No. 5 Jessica Pegula believes the handling of the high-profile doping cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek showed that the "process is completely broken."

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka admits she cannot trust the tennis anti-doping system and has become "too scared" of it.

Sinner's long doping saga came to an end on Saturday after he agreed to a three-month ban from, with the men's world No. 1 admitting "partial responsibility" for the mistakes by his team that led to him twice testing positive for traces of clostebol last March.