Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou fired back at his critics as his side recovered from consecutive cup exits to beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Australian has been under intense pressure with his injury-hit team languishing in the lower reaches of the league table and bowing out of both domestic cups last week.

A prematch protest by fans frustrated by chairman Daniel Levy's running of the club underlined the malaise at Tottenham, but James Maddison's winner lightened the mood as Spurs did the league double over United for the first time since 1989-90.