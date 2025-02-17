Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers urged his underdog side not to die wondering in Tuesday's must-win Champions League second-leg match against Bayern Munich in Germany.

Bayern is in the driver's seat for a spot in the last 16 after a 2-1 win at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Under this season's new Champions League format, Celtic made it out of the group stage for the first time since 2012-13, finishing 21st in the table.