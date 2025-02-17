Seven more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior, a report said Sunday, bringing the total number of women making allegations against the player to 16.

The Baltimore Banner newspaper said the latest wave of allegations against the 35-year-old Super Bowl champion were similar to statements made by nine other massage therapists who have already spoken out against the kicker.

Tucker has strongly denied wrongdoing both in a post on X and in a formal statement via his attorneys.