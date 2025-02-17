Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum combined for 27 points as Shaquille O'Neal's "Team Shaq" cruised to victory in the new-look NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco on Sunday.

Curry, playing on his home court at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center, reeled off a string of trademark three-pointers to help his star-studded lineup coast to a 41-25 victory over Charles Barkley's "Team Chuck."

Boston Celtics star Tatum finished with 15 points after delivering a dominant performance in a starting lineup that also included Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and James Harden.