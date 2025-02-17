After an offseason in which it seemed like Nolan Arenado would be on the move, the eight-time All-Star vowed to improve when he reported to spring training with his St. Louis Cardinals teammates in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday.

The Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed like possible landing spots for Arenado after four seasons with the Cardinals, but no deal materialized. The Red Sox remained a possibility until they signed free agent Alex Bregman last week.

Reports indicated that Arenado was willing to waive his no-trade clause for deals to the Dodgers, Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.