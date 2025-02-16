NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was happy with the state of the league despite complaints about too many 3-pointers, but said Saturday that the NBA continues to study the issue.

Speaking during the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Silver also said Dallas Mavericks fans angry over Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers should have faith in club management, and that he isn't worried about the NBA's union deal creating more rough splits like Jimmy Butler's move from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors.

The style of play in the league, however, was the main topic after four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Warriors called the NBA "boring" earlier on Saturday.