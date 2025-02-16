Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores, and the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro won the 3-Point Contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities.

McClung leaped over a car and three people to deliver dunks that received perfect 50-point scores from the judges to become the first dunker to win three years in a row and match Nate Robinson as the only three-time winners.

"Truly, stuff like this doesn't happen without sitting on the shoulders of a lot of people," McClung said. "I had a lot of help.