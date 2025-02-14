Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard said FC Seoul can "achieve whatever we want" as he prepares for his second season since making the shock switch to South Korean soccer.

The 32-year-old had a rocky start to his K League career after joining Seoul in February last year, being publicly criticized by his coach and missing an early chunk of the season due to injury.

But the attacking midfielder returned to lead his team to a fourth-place finish, taking over the captain's armband midway through the season and scoring six goals in 26 games.