Two-time world champion Tyler Wright will compete in the Abu Dhabi surfing event after seeking assurances from organizers that she will be in a "safe environment" as an LGBT athlete.

Homosexuality is illegal in the United Arab Emirates and sexual activity between people of the same sex is punishable by imprisonment.

"I’ve been working with the appropriate teams in the UAE as well as the WSL (World Surf League) and am assured that I will be competing in a welcoming and safe environment," Australian Wright said on Instagram.

The WSL confirmed last year it would add Abu Dhabi to the pro surfing calendar for the first time, prompting criticism from Wright's wife and brother.

The men's event started in Abu Dhabi's huge artificial wave pool on Friday. The women's competition starts on Saturday.

Wright won the season-opening Pipe Pro in Hawaii.