The ongoing legal fight between NASCAR and two of its teams, including the one co-owned and operated by Michael Jordan, took one more twist before the season-opening Daytona 500 this weekend.

NASCAR on Wednesday filed a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (Richmond, Virginia) against the injunction that has granted 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports permission to operate as chartered members despite not signing a charter.

In December, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell ruled in favor of Front Row and Jordan's 23XI Racing, who sought to be recognized as chartered teams while pursuing antitrust litigation against NASCAR.