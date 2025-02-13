Rory McIlroy spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump last month about the stalled PGA Tour-LIV Golf talks and says top men's golfers must set aside hurt feelings to make a new start.

The 35-year-old four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, coming off his 27th PGA Tour triumph two weeks ago at Pebble Beach, said Wednesday he played golf with Trump in early January and felt Trump supported the PGA over Saudi-backed LIV.

"It was really good," McIlroy said. "I thought we had a good discussion. I learned he's not a fan of the LIV format. I was like, but you've hosted their events. He was like, yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it. So I think he's on the tour's side."