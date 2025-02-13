Shohei Ohtani is ready to begin his pitching comeback, and the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander said Wednesday that he will throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023 while still with the Los Angeles Angels. He was unable to pitch in 2024, though he enjoyed a standout first season with the Dodgers as a hitter.

Ohtani is aiming to return to the mound sometime in May. While his arm is progressing, his left shoulder has lingering discomfort from the surgery he underwent in November to repair a torn labrum. He injured the shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series.