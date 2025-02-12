Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had no explanation for yet another late-game collapse as his team lost 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday to leave its campaign hanging by a thread ahead of the second leg.

Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham struck late to erase City's 2-1 lead, the latter netting the winner in the 92nd minute at the Etihad Stadium where the mood swung from joy to despair.

"We arrived at the last minute with a result and we could not keep it," Guardiola told a press conference.