Golf superstar Tiger Woods said Monday he was "just not ready" as he announced he will not play in this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines as planned following his mother's death.

Woods had committed to his first professional tournament in seven months in the Genesis, a U.S. PGA Tour event he hosts. His decision to play came just days after Woods announced his mother, Kultida, had died last week.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," the American said in a statement posted to his social media. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.