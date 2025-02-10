Steve Holland, Gareth Southgate's former England assistant, is preparing for his first match in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos this week, with a chance to guide last season's finalist into the AFC Champions League Elite knockout stage.

The East Zone will play a penultimate round of fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the new-look continental championship's league stage, with 11 of the 12 clubs still in contention for the eight berths available in the last 16.

Yokohama tops the table with 13 points from six games with a better goal difference than South Korea's Gwangju and J. League champion Vissel Kobe.