Jalen Hurts took inspiration from doubters and naysayers after his Super Bowl loss two years ago and used it to fuel his performance on Sunday, when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX and was named MVP of the game.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a historic performance to power the Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown to capture the MVP award after enduring years of critics saying he would never be a champion following a 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.