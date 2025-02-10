Three-time Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong led the way with three golds as South Korea dominated the short track speedskating at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin over the weekend.

Short track is one of the few sports with genuine world class competition at the Winter Asiad, and the South Koreans claimed six of the nine titles, with China snaring two and Kazakhstan claiming the last gold.

Choi won individual titles in the 500 and 100 meters and also helped her country to the 2,000-meter mixed team gold to complete a career sweep of all five Asian Games titles available to women.