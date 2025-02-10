Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined by a left calf strain, will miss the NBA All-Star Game, and Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Sunday he is unlikely to play before that.

The 30-year-old Greek forward has been out for the past week, and Rivers confirmed Antetokounmpo will not play in next Sunday's NBA All-Star event and that he isn't expected to play before then either.

"We've just been monitoring it, and it just hasn't improved enough for us to play him," Rivers said. "If this was a playoff game, would he play? Probably yes. But this is not and we want to make sure he's playing in the playoffs.

"We would love to have him, but you've still got to be smart. At the end of the day, I think it's more important to get him healthy."

Antetokounmpo missed his fourth consecutive game on Sunday when the Bucks faced the Philadelphia 76ers and the streak is likely to reach six when the Bucks face the Golden State Warriors on Monday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Rivers said they hope he will be back for Milwaukee's first game after the All-Star break, which is at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 20.

Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA with an average of 31.8 points a game and also averages 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Bucks are 4-5 without him in the lineup this season.