Ruud van Nistelrooy returns to Manchester United with his struggling Leicester this weekend, aiming to inflict more pain on his former club in the FA Cup, as Marcus Rashford targets a fresh start with Aston Villa.

Holders United kicks off the fourth round at home against the Foxes on Friday, with other standout ties including Villa against Tottenham and Brighton vs. Chelsea.

Birmingham, co-owned by former NFL superstar Tom Brady, will eye an upset against Newcastle, while a struggling Manchester City aims to avoid a monumental shock at third-tier Leyton Orient.