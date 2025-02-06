Eddie Howe said his Newcastle United team executed his game plan to perfection as they completed a 4-0 aggregate romp over Arsenal to reach the League Cup final on Wednesday.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg in north London, it would have been easy for Newcastle to sit back and try to protect its advantage. But that was never in Howe's thinking.

Instead, Newcastle's intense pressing smothered Arsenal from the start and forced the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Declan Rice into a series of uncharacteristic mistakes.