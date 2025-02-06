All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett is keen to see a return to Japanese involvement in Super Rugby Pacific, believing it would strengthen the competition and make it more attractive to players.

From a peak of 18 teams across four continents in 2017, including the Japan-based Sunwolves, Super Rugby has contracted this year to 11 teams in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific islands.

Barrett has played in several manifestations of the competition, including a New Zealand-only competition enforced by the COVID pandemic in 2021, and wants a return to a greater geographic spread.