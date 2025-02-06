The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade for the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick in a multi-team deal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

The trade, ahead of the NBA's deadline on Thursday, also includes the Detroit Pistons acquiring Golden State's Lindy Waters III and Miami's Josh Richardson, ESPN reported. Per that report, the Warriors' Dennis Schroder is heading to the Utah Jazz, who sent P.J. Tucker to the Heat.

After initially saying he wouldn't sign a contract extension with Golden State should he be traded there — muddling negotiations — Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors through 2026-27, according to multiple reports, and declined his 2025-26 player option valued at $52 million.