The New Orleans Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for fellow forwards Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.
New Orleans will also receive a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the reported deal, which comes hours after both teams played Wednesday. The Pelicans lost 144-119 at Denver, and the Raptors fell 138-107 to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
Ingram, 27, has been out for nearly two months with an ankle injury and has played only 18 games this season.
