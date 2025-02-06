After months on the free agent market, Pete Alonso is reportedly returning to the New York Mets.

The All-Star first baseman agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

Alonso is set to make $30 million this year (including a $10 million signing bonus), then will have a player option worth $24 million for 2026, per the reports.

The New York Post and USA Today reported that Alonso turned down a three-year offer from the Mets (worth $71 million, per USA Today) before accepting the two-year contract.

He rejoins a Mets roster bolstered by the free agent arrival of outfielder Juan Soto on a record 15-year, $765 million deal.

Alonso, 30, is coming off his fourth All-Star season in his six major league campaigns (all with the Mets), but his power numbers were down. He finished with 34 homers and 88 RBIs while batting.240 with a.329 on-base percentage and a.459 slugging percentage. He added four home runs and 10 RBIs while going 12-for-44 (.273) in 13 playoff games as the Mets reached the National League Championship Series.

Alonso produced 40 homers and a major-league-high 131 RBIs in 2022, then posted 46 homers and 118 RBIs in 2023.

He enjoyed his best season while capturing NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, when he socked a major-league-best 53 homers and drove in 120 runs while hitting.260/.358/.583.

Over 846 career games, Alonso owns a.249/.339/.514 batting line with 226 home runs and 586 RBIs.