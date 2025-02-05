Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday after losing in the first round at her home event in Cluj.
Halep, whose career stalled due to a doping ban that was reduced on appeal last year, lost 6-1, 6-1 to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in her first match this year before announcing her decision.
The 33-year-old Romanian had delayed the start of her season due to pain in her knee and shoulder.
