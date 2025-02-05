Professional sumo’s long awaited return to the global stage took another step forward last month.

On the heels of a previously announced five-day event at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall, Europe got further good news on Jan. 19 when the Japan Sumo Association revealed it was heading to Paris for the first time in over three decades.

Although France isn’t one of the two dozen or so countries that has to date produced a professional sumo wrestler, the western European nation has long-standing connections with Japan’s national sport, and has played host to some of its most memorable international tour moments.