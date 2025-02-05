Africa could break the glass ceiling of winning the World Cup in the next 10 years, partly thanks to a platform highlighting the most talented youth from the continent to foreign clubs, the co-founder has boldly claimed.

Morocco's surprise run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals sparked hopes that such a moment is not far off.

But Benjamin Balkin thinks Eyeball, the digital platform he co-founded in 2020, could be the determining factor in ensuring that happens, as it provides a shop window for soccer talent that would previously have been missed.