Manchester City signed Nico Gonzalez from Porto in the biggest move from Premier League clubs during Monday's transfer deadline day, while Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel headed to Tottenham on loan.

City's midfield frailties without Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who is out for the season due to a serious knee injury, were exposed in a 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men find themselves in a battle just to qualify for next season's Champions League, with the defending champions sitting fifth in the Premier League, 15 points behind leader Liverpool.