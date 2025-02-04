Marcus Rashford was once hailed as Manchester United's golden boy and the social conscience of the Premier League, but the misfiring forward leaves Old Trafford for Aston Villa with his reputation tarnished after a precipitous fall from grace.

Rashford appeared to have the world at his feet when he signed a new five-year contract with United worth a reported £325,000 ($400,000 based on current rates) per week in July 2023.

Fresh from scoring 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, the England star appeared to be entering his prime at the age of 25.