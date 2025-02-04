NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell rates New Orleans as the perfect Super Bowl host but envisions taking the league's marquee event beyond U.S. borders.

"I do think there's a potential that someday we'll have an international franchise," Goodell said Monday afternoon in the Saints' locker room at Caesars Superdome, set up for use by temporary tenants, the Philadelphia Eagles. "We do like to have — being here in New Orleans, this is a great thing for the New Orleans Saints. Have the world's attention. I think the same would be true of an international franchise."

Prior to last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Goodell publicly embraced moving to a shorter preseason — currently three games per team — and expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games to meet overwhelming interest from fans. Goodell said the NFL and NFLPA haven't had formal negotiating sessions around expanding the regular season, which must be collectively bargained with players.