Major League Baseball said on Monday it had fired top umpire Pat Hoberg for violating strict league rules concerning gambling.
The league said in a statement a decision to dismiss Hoberg made in May 2024 had been upheld following a lengthy appeals process.
The league emphasized an investigation found no evidence that Hoberg ever placed bets on baseball or took any action to affect the outcomes of games.
