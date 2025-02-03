Aston Villa signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season on Sunday to end the England international's exile under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Once a hero for United fans, Rashford has not featured for his boyhood club since Dec. 12 and admitted earlier this season he was ready for a "new challenge."

The 27-year-old had been linked with moves to AC Milan and Barcelona, but the European giants were put off by his reported salary of £300,000 ($372,000) per week.