The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to send All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox to Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs as part of a multiteam trade, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The deal will see Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine go to the Kings.

The Kings had reportedly opened up trade talks for Fox last week after it became clear that the 27-year-old, who has one more year on his contract, wasn't committed to staying long term in Sacramento.